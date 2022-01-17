Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ provides an update on the COVID-19 Breakout Case.

Ana Navarro is a fiery co-host on The View who never holds back when it comes to telling it like it is.

In a breakthrough case, the Republican pundit told the audience she had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Navarro and the rest of the panel have been hosting the talk show from the comfort of their own homes.

Navarro is providing an update on her COVID-19 status more than a week after her diagnosis.

Following Meghan McCain’s departure from The View, Navarro has been making more frequent appearances on the show.

McCain’s conservative chair has yet to be filled, and Navarro has long been a fan favorite for her insightful political analysis.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the panel was all remote when the show returned from winter break.

Sara Haines was in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, and by the end of the week, Navarro revealed she had contracted the virus again.

Navarro has shared that she has tested negative, just over a week after testing positive, and she is ecstatic.

“I have some good news to share at long last.”

“The last month has been full of bad news,” she said in an Instagram video.

“After ten days, I tested negative for COVID.

I’m in a good mood and I’m overjoyed.”

Navarro then announced that she would celebrate by making a tequila-based drink called Paloma del Sol.

Her friend Eva Longoria, who was pouring drinks at a party “and they were delicious,” inspired the political commentator.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl) shared this post.

Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ says her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week after her mother died.

Longoria’s Casa del Sol tequila was used in Navarro’s demonstration of how to make the Paloma del Sol cocktail.

It wasn’t long before some of Navarro’s well-known friends and fans asked for a drink and congratulated her on her COVID-free status in the comments section.

Mara Elena Salinas, a journalist, responded, “Me!!!! I’m in!”

“Oooo, we love a reposado,” said Tommy DiDario, a television personality.

Holly Robinson Peete added, “Yummm! I’m so glad you’re negative now.”

Longoria exclaimed, “I love you!!”

“You have a fantastic figure….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.