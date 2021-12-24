Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ says her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week after her mother died.

Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ claims that her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week after her mother died.

On The View, Ana Navarro is a fan favorite, and viewers have been watching her closely since she revealed her mother was gravely ill.

Navarro’s mother passed away in December, which was a sad loss for the family.

In Nicaragua, at the age of 81, he was 15 years old.

When Navarro confirmed that her father had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), she had more bad news for her fans.

Navarro’s father was supposed to pay her a visit after her mother died and spend the holidays with her in Miami.

Because of the political climate and the dangers to those who criticize the government, the View co-host is unable to travel to Nicaragua.

Navarro’s father, on the other hand, was unable to attend due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“My father was supposed to fly in today from Nicaragua to celebrate Christmas and my birthday with me.

He hasn’t seen me in ten months.

He was at my mother’s bedside 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They had been together for 60 years.

Navarro wrote on Instagram, “Her death has devastated him.”

“I desperately wanted to hug him and spoil him,” the political commentator continued.

I’m down to one parent, and all I want to do is lavish him with affection and love.

He now has COVID, and he will be unable to fly until he has tested negative.

I’m glad he’s been vaccinated.”

Sara Haines’ dress is compared to a toilet paper cover by Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View.’

According to Navarro, her father does not have any severe symptoms and only feels like he has a cold.

The TV personality said she was “pulling the plug” on her Christmas Eve party due to the increasing number of people testing positive for the virus.

“There’s just too much sadness, illness, and danger.

I know 12 people who have Covid right now, and ten more who are quarantining because they’ve been exposed, thanks to family, friends, and coworkers,” she added.

Navarro went on to say that her new plans are to stay at home with her dog and husband and eat the Christmas dinner that was supposed to feed 16 people.

“And please, people, get your loved ones vaccinated and boosted, even if you have to drag the stupid, selfish ones there kicking and screaming.”

She concluded, “Take precautions and try to stay safe.”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl) shared this post.

Ana Navarro of ‘The View’ pays tribute to La Guadalupana…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.