Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ says her mother’s health is ‘rapidly deteriorating.’

When Ana Navarro co-hosts The View, she always has a smile on her face.

During season 25, the political commentator has made more frequent appearances, much to the delight of viewers.

Navarro, on the other hand, recently revealed that she has been concealing her pain because she is concerned about her ailing mother.

The TV personality recently provided an update on her mother’s health, and the news isn’t good.

On The View, Navarro talked about her mother and opened up about it.

During the episode that aired on October 1st,

When the panelists were discussing regrets in life, Navarro stated that she had a major one.

The co-host, who was born in Nicaragua, expressed regret for not spending more time with her mother when she was younger and healthier.

“As I’ve told you all, my mother has been incredibly sick, and she received her last rites a few days ago,” Navarro revealed on the show.

“I’m sorry I didn’t spend more time with her when she was younger and healthier.”

She was able to leave the intensive care unit today, which is a near-miracle.

I’m not sure how long she’ll be here, but I’m supposed to call her every day.”

Given that Navarro’s mother had been given her last rites, it was almost a miracle that she was able to leave the hospital at the time.

Navarro, on the other hand, recently updated her fans, and it appears that she is not improving.

“As my mom’s health continues to deteriorate, this photo memory of our last Christmas together popped up on my iPad,” Navarro wrote on Instagram.

“This was something I’d forgotten about.”

I’m taking it as a sign from on high to remember her happy and surrounded by the family to whom she’s given her wholehearted love.”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas shared this post.

Navarro’s fans have been there for her throughout this trying time, sending her mom their best wishes.

Following the Republican co-host’s sweet photo of her family, her fans showered her with beautiful thoughts and prayers once more.

“My thoughts and prayers are with your mother, you, and your family.

Yes, treasure the moments and love your family,” one fan responded.

“I’m sending this to you… ”

