Ana Navarro of ‘The View’ celebrates her father’s birthday with a health’miracle’ for her mother.

Ana Navarro has been dealing with the stress of her mother’s illness.

The View co-host has been keeping her fans updated on her mother’s health.

Navarro recently revealed that she and her family received a “miracle” on her father’s birthday, just as they thought she was transitioning.

Navarro recently shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her father’s birthday.

The political commentator posted photos of herself as a child with her father, as well as more recent photos with both of her parents.

“It’s my father’s birthday today.”

I adore him just as much now as I did when I was a little girl (despite a few rough patches along the way).

“Lol),” she wrote on Facebook.

Navarro then went on to discuss her parents’ 60-year marriage and their relationship.

“They were very serious about the ‘for better or worse’ thing.

“He’s been her life’s love,” she added.

“Seeing his devotion and love for her as she goes through this difficult final chapter has been so touching.”

The ABC talk show co-host also updated her fans on her mother’s health and shared a “birthday miracle” with them.

“For over a week, we’ve been anticipating my mother’s death.

My family has cried enough tears to irrigate the Sahara Desert.

Navarro described her as “pretty much comatose” after not eating or drinking for a week.

“Then she opened her eyes yesterday and began eating and moving.

I’m not sure what’s going on, and I don’t want to get my hopes up.

My father, on the other hand, is overjoyed and refers to it as his ‘birthday miracle.’ It’s all up to God.”

Navarro concluded her post by thanking all of her followers for their prayers for her mother’s health, which have been ongoing since last week.

Navarro and her family are going through a difficult time with her mother.

It didn’t take long for fans to express their sympathy and support after seeing such an emotional post.

“Wow, what a lovely birthday present for your father.”

“Prayers and love to you and your family,” a supporter wrote.

“This is a lovely tribute to your father.”

That last photo of your parents, which is so tender, is a…

