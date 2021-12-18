Ana Navarro of ‘The View’ Posts Emotional Grief Post After Mother’s Death

Ana Navarro Shares Emotional Post About Grief After Mother’s Death On ‘The View’

Ana Navarro has lost her mother and is grieving.

After weeks of being ill and in the hospital, the View co-host confirmed that her mother had died.

Navarro had been updating her fans on her mother’s health and sharing details about her in recent weeks.

Navarro remained silent on social media after learning of her mother’s death.

However, in an emotional Instagram post, the political commentator broke her silence to talk about her grieving process.

Grief is a difficult process, especially when it involves the death of a parent.

Navarro had been informing her followers about her mother’s health, sharing beautiful photos of happier times and reminiscing about her mother’s best qualities.

In a December Instagram post, she said:

Navarro, who was 17 at the time, was open about her grief.

“The best way I can describe grief is that it comes in waves,” she said.

“The seas can be calm at times.”

Ripples or small waves are what it feels like at other times.

Then there are times when it feels like you’re being dragged under by crashing waves.

I’m learning to just let go and ride the waves as they come.”

“Losing my mother has been very difficult for my entire family,” Navarro continued.

I think her heart ached from all of the love she received.

I’m thankful for friends and family to lean on, as well as a sweet poodle to hug.

Thank you to everyone who has expressed interest in assisting my family.”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl) shared this on her Instagram.

It wasn’t long after Navarro shared her personal grieving process for the loss of her mother that fans flooded her with messages of support.

Reading the heartfelt messages she’s received from her fans may help her get through this difficult time.

“I’m So Very Sorry to hear this… May you and your family find strength in the love and legacy… God Bless You,” one fan wrote.

“Hugs, grief never ends, it’s the cost of love,” one of the followers added.

“I feel ya… grief is the highest form of love with nowhere to go,” commented one Instagram user.

“I’m sending you a warm hug.”

Oh, my…

