Ana Navarro Tears Up After Returning to “The View” After Mother’s Death

Ana Navarro weeps as she returns to ‘The View’ after her mother’s death.

After the ABC talk show’s winter hiatus, Ana Navarro made her return to The View.

Following the death of her mother, the political commentator missed a few appearances.

As Navarro mourned the loss of her mother, all of her co-hosts sent her condolences.

Navarro teared up as she talked about losing her mother during the holiday season as the show returned to the airwaves with the new year.

The View aired its first episode of the new year live on Monday, January 15th.

However, it appeared to be a little different.

As the coronavirus variant Omicron spread across the country, all of the co-hosts appeared remotely from their homes.

During the break, Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19, and she was removed from the show.

After Joy Behar informed Navarro about Goldberg’s health, she gave her the opportunity to express her feelings about her mother’s death.

“Yes, my mother passed away on December 14, the evening after we pre-taped the holiday show,” Navarro confirmed.

“My family has been grieving for months, expecting this but hoping against hope for a miracle — we didn’t get it.”

I believe I was mentally prepared, but not emotionally.

I’m not sure we’ll ever be ready to lose a parent.

I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, and I wish my mother had been able to spend more time with her family, which was her greatest joy.”

Navarro went on to thank everyone who inquired about her mother, as well as all of the “positive and encouraging messages and condolences” she received.

Ana Navarro of ‘The View’ pays tribute to La Guadalupana and shares a Christmas tree with a Mexican theme.

Navarro was heartbroken not only because her mother had died, but also because her father had contracted COVID-19.

Her father was supposed to fly to see her over Christmas, but he had to postpone the trip until he was free of the virus, according to the political pundit.

“As if losing my mother and then having Christmas 10 days later wasn’t enough, my father tested positive for COVID and couldn’t come see me for Christmas or my birthday,” she continued.

“So I’m stuck with 20-person rentals and linens, as well as a catered meal that’s been exploding out of my refrigerator.”

Navarro also claimed that her dog ate a 10-ounce steak during this time and that she had to take her to the vet…

