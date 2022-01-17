‘And Just Like That…’: 3 Questions the Series Must Answer Before Season 1 Ends

And Just Like That… is nearing the end of its run of episodes.

The first seven episodes of the 10-part series attempted to cram several major storylines into the first seven episodes.

While the strategy has resulted in some exciting scenes, the writers appear to be running out of time.

Fans are understandably concerned with only three episodes remaining and no word on a second season.

Is it realistic to expect the series to wrap up all of its plot points in three 45-minute episodes?

At the very least, there are three major questions that fans want answered before the HBO Max reboot’s first season ends.

Episode 3 focused on Big’s will and his decision to leave (dollar)1 million to his second ex-wife, Natasha Najinsky.

Mr. and Mrs.

Gloria, Big’s secretary, played a significant role in the plot.

After a few episodes, the problems with Mr.

Big’s estate has been completely dropped, as has his bizarre decision to leave a large sum of money to someone he had only been married to for a year.

Gloria hasn’t appeared since she claimed there was “a lot” to discuss.

This hasn’t gone over well with everyone.

Fans are eager to learn why Mr.

Natasha was left money by Big.

Viewers want to know how Gloria fits into that storyline, as well as whether Mr.

His computer password is named after Big’s childhood dog.

Simply put, it appears that there is more to the story, but this is entirely possible.

However, it is Big’s storyline that everyone is hoping will be resolved.

Carrie’s fans are also hoping she will choose a burial site for Mr.

The remains of Big.

The bereaved widow kept his ashes in a box in her closet until she “figured out” where he wanted to be, but nothing has come of it.

But it seems like a tall order to cover all of this in three short episodes.

Throughout the first seven episodes of the show, Miranda Hobbes’ attraction to Che Diaz and her waning attraction to her husband, Steve Brady, has been a major plot point.

Miranda and Steve’s marriage is over, and any hope of reviving it is quickly fading.

Miranda is even less interested in… now that Che has arrived and appears to be just as interested in Miranda as they are in her.

