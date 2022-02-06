‘And Just Like That…’: Charlotte’s Dog Is Named After ‘Sex and the City’

And Just Like That… premiered in early December 2021 on HBO Max.

The show, which is a remake of the classic showSex and the City, stars many of the original cast members as well as a few newcomers.

While And Just Like That… is a very different show from Sex and the City, with many nods and references to political movements and new forms of self-expression, fans have enjoyed some fun throwbacks and Easter eggs that bring back memories of Sex and the City.

One such throwback is Charlotte’s dog’s name, which is a clear reference to a pet she had earlier in the franchise’s history.

In December, HBO Max premiered the film And Just Like That…

Many long-time fans were ecstatic when it was announced on September 9, 2021.

While the series has received mixed reviews so far, with some criticizing the changes made to certain key characters, many fans are excited to see Carrie and Charlotte return.

The show’s future is unknown, as no plans for a second season have been announced.

The series’ stars, on the other hand, have expressed their excitement at the prospect of reprising their roles as iconic characters.

Even showrunners like Michael Patrick King have stated that the cast of And Just Like That… put in a lot of effort.

Everyone’s love for the show and the characters shines through, especially in the small Easter eggs and throwbacks to the original Sex and the City.

Charlotte York’s dog, Elizabeth Taylor, is likely to be remembered by fans of Sex and the City.

Charlotte adopted a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, a former show dog, to help her cope with her infertility and provide her with comfort and security.

As Charlotte points out in the series, the spaniel’s name was inspired by Elizabeth Taylor’s conversion to Judaism prior to her marriage to Eddie Fisher.

Charlotte went through a similar conversion to Judaism in order to marry her husband, Harry Goldenblatt.

Charlotte and her family have a new pet, despite the fact that the dog is missing from And Just Like That…, presumably because Elizabeth Taylor died of old age.

Richard Burton is the name of the new French bulldog.

This name is also a clear reference to Charlotte’s pet from the original series, according to Insider…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.