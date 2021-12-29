‘And Just Like That…’ Cynthia Nixon agreed to reprise her role as Miranda due to this one change.

One of the main criticisms leveled at Sex and the City was its lack of diversity.

Cynthia Nixon stated that she would not participate in And Just Like That… unless the show was changed.

Samantha now lives in London because Kim Cattrall refused to return in And Just Like That… Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Nixon) are seen hanging out together once more.

However, the characters are making new friends, adding to the world of Sex and the City’s diversity.

Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) is the show’s first nonbinary character, and she co-hosts a podcast with Carrie.

Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) became Charlotte’s new friend through her children’s school.

Miranda eventually made the decision to leave her job as a corporate lawyer.

She’s starting school again, and she’s made friends with her teacher, Dr.

Karen Pittman plays Nya Wallace.

Their first meeting was awkward, but their relationship grew over time.

Nixon was less than thrilled to return to her old role.

She did, however, reveal what prompted her return.

Nixon admitted to the Herald Sun, “I really didn’t think I was going to do it, I was very hesitant.”

“But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [creator]Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis] about the things I couldn’t go back without — a true sea change in terms of the original series’ lack of diversity — they were on board.”

“I was floored by how hard everyone listened, and how collaboratively we worked together to, not just redecorate the house, but to build a whole new house – that not only had us in it, but new characters as well,” she continued.

Cynthia Nixon argues Miranda’s awkwardness is in line with her character in “And Just Like That…”

It was obvious from the actor’s performance…

Could be the hormones, could be the cocktail; either way, we’re here for the tea, #DrNyaWallace! pic.twitter.com/pJ2ECRrGNc — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) December 28, 2021