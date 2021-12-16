‘And Just Like That…’: Did Kristin Davis Hint at a Season 2 Story?

‘And Just Like That…’: Did Kristin Davis Suggest a Season 2 Story?

And Then There Were None revealed where the Sex and the City characters are now, many years later.

The show’s future is unknown, but Kristin Davis teased Charlotte York’s story and how it ends.

We know (hashtag)charlotteyork will bring her A-Game to her new chapter, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

Kristin Davis Used to Hide the Show From Her Family on ‘Sex and the City’

Charlotte was determined to find her husband and then become a mother in Sex and the City.

It wasn’t easy, but she managed to accomplish both objectives.

And Just Like That… now shows her with her husband, Harry (Chris Jackson), raising her daughters Lily (Cathy Ang) and Rose (Alexa Swinton).

Charlotte and Lily seemed to get along in the first episode.

However, when Charlotte insists that Rose wear a dress to Lily’s recital, the situation becomes tense.

Rose initially refuses to wear it, but Harry tries to persuade her to do so.

Rose wears the dress with her own clothes on top of it at the end of the episode.

Kristin Davis Convinced Producers on ‘Sex and the City’ That She’s a Charlotte, Not a Carrie

Charlotte’s priority outside of her friends appears to be her daughters.

Davis revealed that as a mother, her character would be tested.

According to Elle, she told Deadline, “We talked about it off screen probably more than we talk about it on screen.”

“The Rose journey is going to be a long one, so it’s not going to end this season.”

Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) isn’t the show’s only non-binary character, according to the actor.

Rose’s journey, however, will be about gender as well.

The fact that the story will not end happily could indicate a number of things.

One, it could indicate that Rose is still young, and as a result, she may not reach a definitive conclusion after her journey, allowing her to mature.

Two, it’s possible that her story, as well as others, will be extended for another season.

