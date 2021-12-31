‘And Just Like That…’ Fans React to Carrie’s Potential Downtown Move

Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) apartment became famous after the film Sex and the City.

But And Then There Were None… hinted that Carrie might be relocating.

This is what her fans have to say about the possibility of her moving to the city.

Carrie looks at an apartment in the trailer for “Diwali.”

She says, “I’ve had a good time downtown and I’ve cried downtown.”

“However, I never lived in the city.”

She is seen looking through a number of boxes in another scene.

Carrie talks to Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) about starting a new chapter.

Miranda, on the other hand, confesses to Charlotte that she’s been fantasizing about Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Carrie is also invited to celebrate Diwali with Seema’s family (Sarita Choudhury).

Carrie’s return to her old apartment appears to be temporary.

This makes sense, given that she’ll need a lot more room to relocate her belongings from her apartment with Big (Chris Noth).

Check it out right now at @hbomax

Reddit users circulated the trailer.

They discussed Carrie’s relocation to a different part of Manhattan.

“I was hoping my [sic]she would relocate; a change of scenery would be beneficial.”

One fan commented, “Thank you for posting this!”

Carrie needs to move on, another fan agreed.

“Why would she live in the apartment she lived in 20 years ago?” someone else wondered. “She doesn’t want to relive her past – she wants to start fresh.”

Some fans, however, are opposed to Carrie making yet another change.

“This episode appears to be fantastic.

Another fan said, “I don’t want to say goodbye to Carrie’s original apartment:'(.”

Carrie’s original brownstone apartment’s exterior can be found at 66 Perry St in the West Village.

Carrie’s apartment in the show, on the other hand, is said to be on the Upper East Side.

Carrie’s apartment is still visited by fans in the West Village.

Airbnb recently reimagined her apartment by painting it a pistachio color and furnishing it as if it were from the show.

It’s…

