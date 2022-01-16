‘And Just Like That…’: How Wealthy Is Carrie Bradshaw?

Carrie Bradshaw’s Net Worth: ‘And Just Like That…’

In the first seven episodes of And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw is going through a lot… Her big love has died, and she’s dealing with grief and confusion, as well as other, more general aging issues.

Money is one thing Carrie doesn’t appear to be concerned about.

The sex columnist who once bought tomatoes on credit from a corner store is now a multimillionaire.

But, how wealthy is she supposed to be?

Carrie Bradshaw was not well-off when she first appeared on the screen in Sex and the City.

In New York City in the 1990s, the columnist was most likely living on less than (dollar)50,000 per year.

But something changed along the way.

Carrie went from purchasing tomatoes on credit to landing lucrative freelance jobs and, eventually, a book deal.

Carrie had written several more successful books in the interim when fans reconnected with her in Sex and the City: The Movie.

While million-dollar book deals are uncommon, they do happen.

Seven-figure book deals, according to Book Riot, are probably more common than most people think.

Given her successful column, track record as a best-selling author, and relative celebrity in New York City, it’s not unreasonable to believe Carrie made several million dollars from her books and royalties.

Big’s career was as enigmatic as he was.

While the writers of Sex and the City never went into detail about his job, it’s widely assumed that he was a financier who ran his own firm.

According to photos shown during Mr.

With Big’s emotional funeral and glimpses of his family in Sex and the City, it’s safe to assume he was born into a wealthy family as well.

(Mr.)

Big was a millionaire before he married Carrie Bradshaw, and his fortune is likely to have increased significantly since then.

Mr.

We don’t know if Big had any children, so Carrie is presumed to be his only heir.

If that’s the case, she got the lion’s share of his fortune after Natasha died, and his charitable contributions were taken care of.

Carrie Bradshaw may have had cash flow issues in the past, but that is no longer an issue for her.

Carrie is a multi-millionaire….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.