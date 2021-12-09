And Just Like That… is a hilarious, cringe-worthy, and shockingly unexpected new Sex and the City film.

And Just Like That… is a hilarious, cringe-worthy, and completely unexpected new Sex and the City film.

You’ll laugh, cry, and wonder aloud, ‘Wait, what?’

And Just Like That… begins with the girls (now in their mid-50s) enjoying brunch in a chic Manhattan eatery, as every Sex and the City fan would hope.

It’s been 17 years since Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon portrayed their iconic characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

The first item on the agenda is to address Samantha Jones’s absence, which is due to actor Kim Cattrall’s refusal to work on the franchise (or with Sarah Jessica Parker).

While they speculate that she may have died – “she’s no longer with us,” Charlotte innocently told a friend – it’s quickly clarified that she had taken a job in London.

After brunch, we learn that Carrie and Samantha had a falling out after the former fired her as her book publicist.

She laments, “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

It was a less-than-subtle scene that essentially told us how the cast and crew felt about Cattrall’s exit rather than Samantha’s.

Today’s first of two episodes serves as a catch-up session.

Miranda is pursuing a master’s degree in humanitarian law while dealing with her son Brady’s sexual antics; Charlotte is endearingly uptight as ever, buying her daughters Oscar de la Renta dresses even if they don’t want to wear them; and Carrie is an Instagram influencerpodcaster, as expected.

Given the rise in divorces around the world, it’s a pleasant surprise that all three women are still married to their original partners, which means we’ll see Harry (Evan Handler), Steve (David Eigenberg), and, of course, Mr Big (Chris Noth) again.

Even Willie Garson’s Stanford and Mario Cantone’s Anthony have stood the test of time.

And Just Like That has a lot of things to like, and much of it is in the finer details, just like the original series.

Miranda’s quiet political debate about whether or not to dye her grey hair; Steve’s hearing aid, which he.

