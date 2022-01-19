‘And Just Like That…’ Isn’t a ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, and Samantha Jones Is a ‘Star Wars’ Character

‘And Just Like That…’ Isn’t a ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, and Samantha Jones Isn’t a ‘Star Wars’ Character

Candace Bushnell, the author of Sex and the City, never saw And Just Like That… as a series reboot, but rather as a spinoff.

She recently reflected on the evolution of the show and how various factors, including the Mr.

The presence of a large character aided in the expansion of the series’ audience.

Bushnell also spoke about Kim Cattrall’s absence from the current series, stating that simply recasting the role will not suffice.

She then made comparisons between the characters in the series and those from the groundbreaking Star Wars film franchise.

While HBO referred to the new series as a reboot, Bushnell sees it as a spin-off.

“I don’t think of it as a reboot.”

On David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, she said, “I really look at it as a spinoff.”

“They’re calling it a reboot,” she clarified, “but it’s really a spin-off series.”

“It’s like some of the same characters, some new characters, and it’s got a new title.”

And Just Like That… I mean, it’s a spinoff, so I suppose they can do whatever they want.”

She added, “I mean, come on.”

“You’d be like, come on guys, you’ve got to be kidding if HBO didn’t do a reboot, which is what they’re calling all these shows for Sex and the City.”

For you, this is a huge opportunity.

It’s one of their major properties, after all.

Because I get the statements, I know how much money they’ve made off of it, and these are big, big properties for them that they’re going to exploit.

That’s just how business is done.”

So, if Bushnell had been in charge of Cattrall’s absence, what would she have done? “You know, I can’t even answer that question,” she declared.

“I feel like those characters have grown to be as big as Star Wars characters.”

So I’m not sure.”

“What I do know is that there are a lot of different women who identify as one of those characters,” Bushnell explained.

Samantha Jones’ storyline took her to London after she and Carrie Bradshaw had a falling out because Cattrall refused to return to the series.

Fans of Sex and the City are divided on the film And Just Like That…

Some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the series’…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.