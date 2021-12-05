‘And Just Like That…’: Michael Patrick King Plans to Stay True to the Original Series in One Important Way

Michael Patrick King Intends to Stay True to the Original Series in One Key Way in ‘And Just Like That…’

And Just Like That… is more of a continuation of the ladies’ stories than a reboot of the beloved Sex and the City.

Even so, showrunner Michael Patrick King has stated that the upcoming series will be able to stand alone.

Its inspiration series, on the other hand, is still vital.

In a recent interview, King assured fans that in one major way, he would stay true to the original series.

Season 1 of And Just Like That… has yet to air.

Even so, fans are already clamoring for information about a possible second season.

King isn’t completely opposed to the idea, but he’s also not anticipating it.

In fact, one of the ways he stays true to Sex and the City is by doing so.

King spoke about his writing process in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

The renowned showrunner revealed that the process he used for And Just Like That… is the same one he used for other projects such as Sex and the City.

“Everything I do, I always end,” King told the publication.

I never forget to leave a completed task.

“What’s season three finale?” I’ve always wondered, because it’s like a book, that chapter, that chapter, that chapter.”

While the renowned showrunner isn’t giving too much away about the reboot, he did say that the format will be similar to Sex and the City.

“There are no crazy cliffhangers here,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

I’m just trying to figure out what the story is about.

However, there is, without a doubt, a desire to do more.

In theory, everyone likes everything.”

The revelation made by King was intriguing.

Many fans may not have realized that the beloved original series lacked cliffhangers, but when you think about it, it’s pretty obvious.

In theory, each season of the show could stand alone or make perfect sense if it were to be cancelled.

However, there is a recurring theme in each season finale.

Carrie and Mr. in the first season of Sex and the City

Big and his ex-girlfriend split up.

With the exception of season 5, each subsequent season ended with a Carrie Bradshaw and Mr.

The plot is extensive.

Carrie had to deal with the aftermath of Mr.

Natasha and Big are engaged.

In the season 3 finale, Big and Carrie meet to talk about their affair.

Mr.

New York is losing its big…

