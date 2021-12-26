‘And Just Like That…’: The Production Team Opts for an Open-Ended Stanford Blatch Storyline

‘And Just Like That…’: The Production Team Decides to End Stanford Blatch’s Storyline

With Samantha Jones out of the picture, Stanford Blatch appeared to be on his way to becoming the unofficial fourth member of the friend group in And Just Like That… Unfortunately, real-life tragedy intervened.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford on Sex and the City for all six seasons, died of pancreatic cancer.

Stanford’s storyline was left unfinished, leaving showrunner Michael Patrick King to fill the void.

Fans were unsure how the show would handle the death of Garsons.

The reboot’s fourth episode finally answered the question, but fan reactions were mixed.

Garson was set to appear in all ten episodes of HBO’s Max reboot prior to his illness and death.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, King revealed that when writing the season, he was unaware of Garson’s illness.

Stanford was set to play a bigger role in the reboot than he did in Sex and the City, with his own story arc, according to him.

There was initially hope that Garson would be able to finish the season.

Garson’s health eventually deteriorated to the point where he couldn’t continue.

When it became clear that his health was failing, King discussed changing the plot.

Garson’s final day on set, according to the famed showrunner, was spent filming Mr.

The memorial service for Big.

On September 21, 2021, at the age of 57, the beloved actor died of pancreatic cancer.

For fans of the original series, Stanford Blatch’s presence in the first three episodes of And Just Like That… was bittersweet.

By the time the show premiered, Garson had passed away, and the reboot was his final on-screen appearance.

The famous character did not appear in Episode 4, “Some of My Best Friends.”

However, the episode did explain why Stanford was no longer visible.

In the episode, Carrie returns to her apartment to find a note next to her bed.

Stanford Blatch’s message informs Carrie that he will be in Japan by the time she receives his letter.

Stanford’s husband, Anthony Marantino, drops by Carrie’s apartment to explain why Stanford left the US to manage a TikTok star in Japan.

To bring the scene to a close, Anthony informs Carrie that Stanford wishes for a divorce.

Stanford’s departure elicited mixed reactions from fans.

Stanford's departure elicited mixed reactions from fans.

