‘And Just Like That,’ the reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ begins with a shocking main character death.

The Reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘And Just Like That,’ Starts with a Shocking Main Character Death

Fans were shocked when one of the show’s main characters died in the first episode of the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, which premiered on Thursday.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s in the HBO Max series, which premiered as expected.

[Warning: There are spoilers for the series premiere of And Just Like That below.]

Mr., Carrie’s husband, appears near the end of the first episode.

Big (Chris Noth) appears and appears to be going about his business as usual.

However, things take a sharp turn when he is seen in his home clutching his shoulder and collapsing to the floor.

When Carrie returns home, it appears that it is already too late.

Then, in the second episode, it’s revealed that Big died of a heart attack.

This is a huge surprise twist, because there had been speculation that Big would not appear in the new series at all, but when the Noth was cast, fans were eager to see how his and Carrie’s relationship had progressed.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Noth talked about his role in the franchise and gave some insight into how he views the wealthy New York businessman.

“You say that, and it’s funny because I’ve never seen him as an alpha male.”

“I know how to put on a suit,” he joked, “but I don’t think people realize you’re kind of schlubby.”

Later, Noth discussed how Sex and the City influenced people’s perceptions of New York, expressing concern that it may have given an inaccurate or one-sided portrayal.

“I feel a little bad that our show has become the face of New York.

That glitz and glam was always there, but it wasn’t the only look available.

It’s similar to what the Kardashians have done to American culture: millions of people flock to them because they own a thousand pairs of shoes.

“No, no, it isn’t the same.”

