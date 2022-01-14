And then it was over…

And then there was nothing…

For the first time, the Internet agrees on something: Steve on And Just Like That does not have it easy….

The authors justify their decision to subject him to hell.

It turns out that the writers of And Just Like That… don’t actually despise David Eigenberg.

“On And Just Like That, do they hate the actor who plays Steve? They have given his character not one good scene,” writer Roxane Gay wondered on Twitter after the most recent episode of HBO’s Max series.

He just walks around yelling nonsense.

It’s strange.

He was incredibly attractive.”

Gay was not alone in her dissatisfaction with the show’s portrayal of David Eigenberg’s good-natured father.

“And Just Like That has done Steve so dirty GOOD LORD,” another Twitter user added, and this person added, “I’m not a fan of most of the decisions on And Just Like That…, but I really hate what’s happened to Steve.”

Steve’s sad story line, however, is not motivated by spite, according to show writers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, who tell Vanity Fair.

“Everyone on the show, every single person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being,” says Zuritsky.

So why are they torturing Steve (Eigenberg) by having his perpetually grumpy wife, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), cheat on him with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) while he remains blissfully—or naively—unaware, as well as giving him hearing loss? According to Rottenberg and Zuritsky, it’s all about Miranda.

“Miranda’s journey is representing another reality out there,” Rottenberg explains, “the reevaluations and transitions in life.”

“As grown couples separate, people have epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them.

Miranda’s story exemplified a path that many women take.”

“Sometimes your friends make decisions that you don’t agree with or are concerned about,” Zuritsky says, “but you have to let them make their own decisions.”

“It’s not always easy.”

The plotline of this hearing is an example of art imitating life.

“When [showrunner]Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with David Eigenberg about the show, the very first thing David said was, ‘I got hearing aids,'” Zuritsky said.

The authors did state…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

And Just Like That… Writers Defend Show Amid Justice for Steve Movement