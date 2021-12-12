‘And Then There Was That…’ Mr.

Mr. ‘And Suddenly…’

Big jokingly planted a kiss on Andy Cohen in the HBO revival of Sex and the City And Just Like That…, but it wasn’t their first time in a prank liplock.

In fact, they may have been reenacting a hilarious moment from Noth’s 2016 appearance on Cohen’s talk show.

Noth and Cohen recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout in New York City, where they gave the audience a good laugh.

On Instagram, Cohen captured the moment.

“I’ve been kissed by Mr.

He exclaimed, “Large last night!”

“You two,” said friend Amy Sedaris, and “Epic,” said close friend Bruce Bozzi. Of course, the post was full of comments about Mr.

During the first episode, Big’s fate was revealed.

“BIG!!!!! I’m still recovering from the first episode, but this is helping!” said Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Cohen had posted a video on his Instagram story earlier that night of him hanging out with Noth and having a good time and a few drinks.

In 2016, Noth appeared on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he and Cohen recreated a scene from the show.

“As you may know, my homegirl Sarah Jessica Parker is a huge fan of SJP and Sex and the City,” Cohen said.

“I’ve always wondered what Carrie Bradshaw’s life would be like.”

Noth was Cohen’s guest that night, which was fortunate for him.

“I finally get my chance tonight,” he added.

“Here’s what, Chris Noth, indulge me in an epic Clubhouse Playhouse as we reenact Carrie and Big’s season 6 fight right before she leaves for Paris,” Cohen said, as the audience laughed.

He laughed and said, “Yes, she did have brown hair back then.”

“I get it,” Noth said with a laugh.

I’m going to make an effort.”

The scene is executed with zeal by Cohen and Noth, who also added an impromptu ending.

“Big” strokes “Carrie’s” cheek.

“I’m coming to Paris to get you,” Big told Carrie, and then… Noth entered for the hand-over-mouth kiss, which caused the audience to erupt in laughter.

Cohen is a big fan of the show in addition to being a close friend of Sarah Jessica Parker.

He was a huge man…

