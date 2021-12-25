‘And Then There Were None…’: Fans Notice Episode 4 Is Shorter Than The Others

‘And Just Like That…’: Fans Remark on Episode 4’s Shorter Length

And Just Like That… appears to be in for a tough fight.

The reboot of Sex and the City premiered on December 9 to much fanfare, but the death of Mr.

Many fans were left disappointed by Big’s performance in the first episode.

The choice would prove to be a fortunate one.

Several women accused Chris Noth, who played Mr. Smith on HBO Max, of sexual harassment shortly after the series premiered.

Big’s big death, on the other hand, didn’t completely erase the character from the series.

So, what will HBO do about Noth? According to fans, episode 4 may have been re-edited to remove footage of the troubled actor.

The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing sexual assault allegations against Noth on December 16, just hours after HBO Max released episode 3 of And Just Like That…

Two different women came forward to tell their stories of being attacked by Noth, and they were strikingly similar.

The women did not know each other, and the alleged attacks occurred over a decade apart and on opposite coasts, according to the publication.

Several more women have come forward since the initial report to describe their troubling interactions with Noth.

Noth was accused by Zoe Lister-Jones of being sexually inappropriate on set.

Noth is also accused of assaulting singer Lisa Gentile inside her apartment in the early 2000s.

Noth responded with a short statement denying the allegations.

He has not followed up with a statement.

While news of Noth’s allegations spread across the internet, fans were still eager to watch a new episode of And Just Like That… What they found on December 23 was an episode that appeared to be cut short, at the very least shorter than previous episodes.

Carrie was dealing with John James Preston’s sudden death as well as a real estate decision in Episode 4, titled “Some of My Best Friends.”

Miranda tried to find common ground with another mother at her daughters’ school, and Charlotte tried to find common ground with another mother at her daughters’ school.

Carrie and Anthony Marantino said their goodbyes to Stanford Blatch in front of the audience.

“Some of My Best Friends” is only 38 minutes long, which is a bit short for an action-packed episode.

Previous episodes of the show lasted anywhere from 45 to 41 minutes…

