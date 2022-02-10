‘And Then There Were None’: Harry’s Full-Frontal Scene Was a Message to Charlotte

And Then There Was That: Harry’s Full-Frontal Scene Was a Message to Charlotte

And Just Like That… is the most recent installment in the Sex and the City series.

Fans have had plenty to talk about since the limited series premiered on HBO Max in early December, with a new episode dropping every week.

With a recent episode containing not one, but two incidents of male full-frontal nudity, And Just Like That… is continuing the tradition established by the original Sex and the City.

The showrunners discussed why they chose to include male nudity in the episode, specifically the scene where Harry Goldenblatt bares all, in a podcast about the series.

And Just Like That… takes place several years after the events of the first Sex and the City series.

Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt are among the characters reprising their roles from Sex and the City.

Fans watch as Carrie copes with the reality of life in her fifties after the untimely death of her husband, Big.

Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, is also undergoing major life changes, having fallen in love with a charismatic comedian named Che Diaz and deciding to leave her long-term partner, Steve.

Charlotte and her husband Harry, who have two adolescent children, are the only characters in And Just Like That… who are in a happy marriage.

Charlotte and Harry still have a very healthy sex life, as fans witnessed in a recent episode of And Just Like That…

According to Us Magazine, show creator Michael Patrick King said, “We really wanted the idea of Charlotte (having) the most fun, the most healthy sex life.” However, actor Evan Handler wore a prosthetic for the scene and did not appear nude.

Following that, King went on to…

