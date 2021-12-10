And Then There Were None… Kills Off a Popular Main Character in the First Episode

And Suddenly… Kills Off a Favorite Main Character in the First Episode

In HBO’s And Just Like That…, a beloved Sex and the City character was shockingly said “goodbye.”

The following section contains spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That…

This television death has left us absolutely devastated.

And Just Like That…, the long-awaited reboot ofSex and the City, premiered on December 1st.

9 and, with it, a major surprise that no one saw coming.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) loses her beloved husband, John James Preston (Chris Noth), or Mr. Preston as we know him, in the first episode of HBO’s Max series.

Throughout the original series, Carrie and Big’s relationship was a will they or won’t they one, until they married in the 2008 SATC film.

Their “happily ever after” ended on Dec.

Big died in an episode of 9 when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Carrie and Big are planning a trip to the Hamptons in the episode, but it is put on hold so Carrie can attend Charlotte’s daughter Lily’s piano recital.

Big stays at home while Carrie attends the event at the Manhattan School of Music, opting for a Peloton ride with Allegra, his favorite instructor.

However, shortly after finishing and receiving a special shout-out for his 1,000th ride, he suffers a heart attack and dies.

“And just like that, Big died,” Carrie’s voiceover announces when she returns home and finds Big.

In the second episode, Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), claims that Big has heart problems, but Miranda explains that his cardiologist has cleared him to do the workout.

Carrie and Big’s love story will always be “ever thine, ever mine, ever ours,” despite the fact that this news comes as a shock to fans and is truly heartbreaking.

We don’t know what Carrie’s future holds now that her true love has passed away.

What we do know is that SJP was seen kissing Jon Tenney while filming in New York in October.

We don’t know if Tenney will play Carrie’s new love interest because Kristin Davis admitted to filming “fake” reboot scenes to confuse fans on December.

