And then…this Body Oil Showed Up on Charlotte’s Sink.

This Body Oil Appeared on Charlotte’s Sink Suddenly

Let’s be honest about it.

More than just good drama and laughs piqued our interest in a Sex and the City revival.

We were ecstatic when And Just Like That… was announced because we knew we’d be getting a ton of new fashion and beauty inspiration!

It’s not just about the brands the ladies wear, but also about the products they use.

Only the best of the best would find their way onto their bathroom sinks and skincare shelves.

This sumptuous body oil made a cameo appearance on the show, proving that!

At Amazon, you can get the JUARA Kartini Body Oil for just (dollar)58! Please note that prices are correct as of January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to the brand, this JUARA body oil was one of Charlotte’s bathroom staples during episode three, which aired a few weeks ago.

Charlotte (Kristin Davis) always has a beauty product on hand, and we love it even more when it’s on Amazon Prime.

This oil is designed to “infuse your skin with radiance,” and we’ll explain why it deserves a spot in your bathroom as well.

This is a dry oil, which means it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue on the skin.

But it’s all about the moisture.

It claims to hydrate skin from head to toe while also firming, softening, and protecting it from environmental damage.

It’s antioxidant-rich and includes active botanicals as well as a blend of naturally derived exotic oils for stunning results!

From your décolleté to your shoulders, legs, and even your face, this oil can be used.

You’ll want to douse yourself in it once you smell the “warm and subtly sweet fragrance” for the first time, according to the brand.

A “floral bouquet of aromas” and calming coconut combine to create a divine, multi-sensory experience!

We simply adore each other.

