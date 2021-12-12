And With That… Has 14 Fashion Secrets Been Revealed

Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, costume designers for And Just Like That…, gave E! News an exclusive look at some of Carrie’s most colorful and controversial looks from the HBO Max series.

That’s not just a line Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) used to describe her incredible shoe collection; it’s exactly how we felt while watching And Just Like That…, the highly anticipated sequel to Sex and the City.

While the first two episodes featured some controversial decisions (read about that shocking death here!) and one of the main four characters went missing, there’s no denying that the HBO Max series is providing the eye candy we all need right now in the form of swoon-worthy fashion.

Molly Rogers, Sex and the City’s co-costume designer since its inception, and Danny Santiago, who worked on both films, are the duo responsible for maintaining the series’ status as the most fashionable TV show ever.

Both costume designers worked closely with the legendary Patricia Fields on the series and The Devil Wears Prada, and received her blessing to go all out with the revival after Fields was unable to return due to prior work commitments, including working on the second season of Emily in Paris.

“We’ve been friends since 1984, and I’ve just spent so much time by Pat’s side that she said, ‘You’re the only one who can do this.'”

In a recent phone interview with E! News, Rogers said, “You have a language with the girls, they trust you, you know the landscape, you had to have learned something from me all these years.”

“She was just like, ‘Just do it, have fun, and remember the most important rule I’ve ever told you: There are no rules.'”

With that reminder, Rogers and Santiago set out to give the characters viewers have known and loved since 1998 a new sense of levity.

And they weren’t about to let social media debates over leaked photos from the set derail them. (Don’t worry, we’ll get to that Forever 21 dress debate later.)

“Danny and I felt no pressure because I was going to have a good time no matter what happened because…

