Anderson Cooper and his partner Benjamin Maisani have welcomed their second child, Sebastian, two years after the birth of their first child, Wyatt.

ANDERSON Cooper and his partner Benjamin Maisani welcomed their second son, Sebastian, about two years after their first child, Wyatt, was born.

Anderson, 54, announced the news during a CNN segment.

The CNN host wanted to start the show with “good news,” which was also “personal news.”

Wyatt, his first child, was now 22 months old, he said.

“The great joy in my life,” he said of Wyatt.

“Now he has a baby brother,” Wyatt says.

“His name is Sebastian, and I’d like you to meet him,” Anderson continued.

Sebastian stared at the camera in an adorable photo shared by the broadcast journalist.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.