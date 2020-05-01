Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of His Baby Boy

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Anderson Cooper is happy to announce the arrival of his baby boy!

On Thursday night, the CNN anchor shared the big news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 and revealed the first photo of his adorable baby, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, boy on-air and on Instagram. He proudly announced, “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father.”

Anderson said he named his newborn son after his father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died during open-heart surgery when Anderson was just 10. “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.”

He added, “My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

Cooper continued, “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

In addition, Anderson thanked the surrogate who carried sweet Wyatt for the past nine months. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing—what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me,” he shared. “My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

Anderson, who has suffered much loss in his life, lamented that his mother, father and brother Carter, who committed suicide in 1988, were unable to meet their new family member. But Anderson said, “I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”

Even though the coronavirus pandemic currently keeps Wyatt from meeting Anderson’s many loved ones, plenty of them shared their congratulations on his announcement post, including best friend Andy Cohen who is no doubt over the moon.

Congratulations to Anderson on his bundle of joy!