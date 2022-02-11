Anderson Cooper Gives His Son Wyatt a Brother with the Birth of His Second Child.

With the arrival of his son Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, Anderson Cooper has become a father for the second time.

On his CNN show on Thursday, Feb. 14, the CNN host announced the birth of his second son.

Number ten.

Cooper has a 22-month-old son named Wyatt, who was born through surrogacy in 2020.

Cooper was overjoyed when he announced the birth of his son Sebastian Luke on his CNN show.

The father of two was overjoyed when he shared the news that his family is expanding.

“I wanted to start with some good news,” Cooper said, “which also happens to be very personal news.”

“These are the photos of Wyatt I showed him back then, taken just days after he was born.”

Today, my name is Wyatt.

He’ll be 22 months old in a couple of months.

He’s sweet, funny, and the greatest source of happiness in my life.

It’s because he now has a baby brother that he looks so happy in this photo.

Sebastian is his name, and I’d like you to meet him.”

“He was healthy and happy, and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable,” Cooper said of his son Sebastian Luke, who weighed 6.8 pounds at the time of his birth.

He mostly just sleeps, eats, and poos, but he already appears to be a wise and thoughtful young man.”

Benjamin Maisini, a “best friend and former partner” of the television news anchor, is raising both of his sons with him.

“Wyatt refers to me as ‘daddy,’ and Benjamin refers to him as ‘papa.’ We’re a family.”

Benjamin is also adopting Wyatt, whose last name will also be changed to Maisani-Cooper,” Cooper explained.

Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Meets Anderson Cooper’s Baby Wyatt Is a Huge Hit With Fans