Anderson Cooper Has a New Baby!

Anderson Cooper has welcomed his second child, a boy named Sebastian.

Anderson Cooper made some exciting baby news.

On February, the anchor shared a story.

10 on CNN, he and his former partner Benjamin Maisani announced the birth of their second child, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Anderson began the exciting announcement by saying he had some “good” news that was also “very personal,” reflecting on his first son, Wyatt, whom he introduced to the world on his show Anderson Cooper 360 in April 2020.

“Well, this is Wyatt today,” Anderson said as he pulled out a photo of Wyatt.

He’s nearly 22 months old and is the greatest joy in my life. He’s sweet and funny.

It’s because he now has a baby brother that he appears to be overjoyed in this photo.

Sebastian is his name, and I’d like to introduce you to him.”

Anderson revealed that their newest bundle of joy weighed just under 7 pounds and had all of the adorable traits that a baby can have.

“He is healthy and happy, and his hiccups are adorable to me,” Anderson said.

“He mostly sleeps, eats, and poops, but he already appears to be a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Wyatt aided Anderson and Benjamin in assembling Sebastian’s crib, according to Anderson.

While Anderson and Benjamin are no longer romantically involved, the CNN anchor confirmed that they are co-parents and best friends who will continue to actively raise Wyatt and Sebastian.

“Because Benjamin is also adopting Wyatt, Wyatt’s last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well,” Anderson explained.

He said that in the 22 months since Wyatt’s birth, he has felt the love of both living and deceased family members.

“I like to imagine my mom and dad and brother, all of whom are no longer alive, with their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth,” Anderson recalled when announcing Wyatt’s birth.

So, let’s take a look back at the last 22 months.

I could feel them keeping a close eye on us, and I could sense their love for Sebastian.

My birth family may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family we’ve created through new love and new…

