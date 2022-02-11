Anderson Cooper’s baby name is ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ANDERSON Cooper is a CNN correspondent who hosts his own show.

Cooper decided to break some personal news on the February 10 episode of Anderson Cooper 360, in addition to the usual news.

The 54-year-old journalist and father revealed that he had given birth to his second son via surrogate.

Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper is Cooper’s new son.

Cooper’s first son, Wyatt, was born two years before Sebastian.

Cooper said on his CNN show that he “mostly just sleeps, eats, and definitely poops.”

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.