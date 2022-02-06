Anderson Cooper’s net worth is unknown.

Anderson Cooper of CNN comes from a privileged and wealthy family, but he will not be passing down his fortune to his son.

The popular anchor, who was a guest host on Jeopardy! in April of 2021, is worth a lot of money, but he claims he only got (dollar)1-2 million from his mother’s estate when she died.

Anderson Cooper, 54, is a journalist and one of CNN’s most prominent anchors.

While working as a correspondent for CBS’s 60 Minutes, he hosts Anderson Cooper 360°.

From 2011 to 2013, Cooper hosted his own syndicated daytime talk show, Anderson Live.

Cooper is one of CNN’s most well-known faces, with a reported annual salary of (dollar)12 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated at (dollar)50 million.

Cooper was also the heir to his mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s fortune, and when she died, he received all of her belongings.

However, because he claims his mother did not leave him a trust fund, it is unclear what the monetary inheritance was.

Cooper told Howard Stern in a radio interview first reported by Business Insider, “My mom has made it clear that there is no trust fund.”

He went on to say, “There’s none of that.”

Cooper told Business Insider that he does not plan to leave his son Wyatt an inheritance.

Cooper reportedly earns (dollar)12 million from his job at the news station alone, but he says he doesn’t believe in giving money to others.

Cooper believes he would not have been as motivated to succeed in his career and in life if he had known he would inherit money as a child.

His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, instilled in him the belief that he should work hard for everything he earns.

Cooper had been told since he was a child that she would pay for his college, but after that he was on his own.

Cooper has said he will follow Wyatt’s path, so the same mentality is being passed down to him.

In 2014, he said on The Howard Stern Show, “I think it’s a curse.”

“I don’t think I would have been as motivated as I was growing up if I thought there was some pot of gold waiting for me.”

Cooper began his career on CNN in 2001, shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

He joined CNN’s weekend prime-time anchoring team in 2002 and has since hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve special from Times Square.

He joined Anderson Cooper 360° in 2003 as an anchor, and four years later he joined CBS for 60 minutes.

