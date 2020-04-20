Andie MacDowell CRAWLS under a gate to sneak out of closed park during coronavirus lockdown

Andie MacDowell appeared to flout LA’s current coronavirus restrictions as she was seen crawling under a fence leaving a park closed in light of lockdowns this Sunday.

The 61-year-old actress didn’t seem worried about breaking the rules while visiting the Audubon Center at Debs Park with daughters Rainey, 30, and Margaret Qualley, 25, and their dog.

After scanning the surroundings for onlookers, she put her back on the ground in order to edge herself under the two-foot gap beneath the gate.

The family clearly had ignored signs posted saying the park was closed until April 30. DailyMail.com has reached out for comment.

Andie was willing to muss up her all-white outfit to get inside for their hike, scooting across the dirty gravel.

After slipping under the gate, the Groundhog Day actress took a look around to make sure they were in the clear.

Then her daughters followed suit, wiggling their bodies out of the park.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Margaret donned a striped longsleeve top and jeans while sister Rainey was clad in a baggy white hoodie and shorts.

Interestingly, her sweatshirt bore the face of Margaret’s pal Kaia Gerber.

Audubon Center at Debs Park announced they were temporarily closing on April 10.

The city of Los Angeles announced all public hiking trails and trailheads would close starting April 7, in addition to beaches, public pools, basketball courts and other team sports facilities.

Some parks still remain open for walking or running, but visitors must adhere to the City’s Safer at Home social distancing directives and must not participate in recreational group sports or activities that are incompatible with the City’s social distancing mandates, per LA Department Of Parks And Recreation.

LA’s Safer At Home orders limit outings to only essential business and are scheduled to last until May 15.