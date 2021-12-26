Andre Agassi reportedly’stormed off the set’ during Brooke Shields’ appearance on ‘Friends,’ according to Brooke Shields.

Andre Agassi ‘Stormed Off the Set’ During Brooke Shields’ ‘Friends’ Appearance,’ she said.

From 1997 to 1999, Brooke Shields was married to former tennis pro Andre Agassi.

Shields would often watch Agassi on the court, and he would reciprocate by attending her performances. The two celebrities met in 1993 via fax, which progressed into heartfelt letters of devotion. Supporting each other in their high-profile careers, Shields would often watch Agassi on the court, and he would reciprocate by attending her performances.

Agassi clearly didn’t appreciate Shields’ acting choices during a scene with Matt LeBlanc on Friends, according to the Endless Love star.

In season 2, NBC aired a double-length episode of Friends immediately after Super Bowl XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Drake Ramoray is a fictional character created by Drake Ramoray.

Soon after, he meets Erika Ford (Shields), a fan who is obsessed with his soap opera character and believes he is Drake rather than Joey.

Shields was praised for her outrageous portrayal of a crazed fan.

The former Calvin Klein model credited her guest appearance with helping her land a deal with NBC for her own sitcom, Suddenly Susan.

As reported by Yahoo, Shields said, “No one had ever seen me in that light before.”

“NBC was interested in doing a show with me as the lead because of my Friends episode.”

Nobody would have known that was what I loved to do more than anything if it hadn’t been for that crazy part.”

Brooke Shields on Having Confidence in Her Fiftys and Having an ‘I Don’t Give a Sh*t’ Attitude

Agassi was on set with Shields when she filmed a scene with LeBlanc in which her character demonstrates her lack of self-control when it came to her feelings for Joey Drake.

In her memoir, There Was a Little Girl, she wrote, “Andre visited the soundstage to watch me shoot my Friends scene.”

“In the scene, I played a crazed fan who starts licking Joey’s fingers and laughing hysterically.”

Shields’ performance reportedly enraged Agassi to the point where he stormed out of the studio in a rage.

“I saw movement out of the corner of my eye as we were shooting the second pass of the same scene,” recalled the Blue Lagoon star.

“Andre had walked off the set in a rage.

I ran outside to find him at the cut and had to yell to him from the doorway to avoid getting wet from…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.