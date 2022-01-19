Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour had a falling out, so what happened?

What happened between Anna Wintour and Andre Leon Talley?

Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour, two fashion icons, collaborated for many years and were close friends.

The friendship between Talley and Wintour has spanned decades, and the two top Vogue editors have seen their share of ups and downs.

Since the 1980s, Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour have worked together at Vogue.

In 2013, Talley left Vogue for the final time to become the Editor in Chief of Numero Russia.

Talley was set to host the 2018 Met Gala until Wintour replaced him with YouTube personality Liza Koshy, a friend and coworker.

Talley and Wintour’s friendship dissolved after that year’s Met Ball squabble.

“When things go south, I understand changes are made in a corporate institution such as Vogue,” Talley told Gayle King of Wintour in a 2020 interview.

“Just call me and say ‘Andre, we’re moving in a new direction,’ when she decides I’m no longer working on the red carpet for the Met Gala,” he continued.

“Now we’re going with the young influencer who knows nothing but has 20 million YouTube subscribers,” Talley told King.

“No one ever told me why I was taken off the red carpet,” he added.

“My relationship with her is in an iceberg, I hope it doesn’t stay that way forever,” the fashion designer said while promoting his memoir.

In his 2020 book, The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir, Andre Leon Talley detailed his relationship with Anna Wintour.

“She is not capable of simple human kindness,” Talley wrote of Wintour in his memoir.

I’d like her to say something genuine and human.”

“If Anna had called and said, ‘André, we’re thinking of going in a different direction [for the Met ball]because it’s important for our brand,’ I would have said, ‘Fine.”

That’s fantastic.'”

“It felt like I was thrown under the bus,” the fashion designer explained.

“It was extremely painful!”

When Andre Leon Talley was hired as Vogue’s Fashion News Director in 1983, he met Anna Wintour.

Talley left Vogue in 1995 to work for W Magazine before returning to Vogue in 1998.

He was the publication’s Creative Director until he left in 2013.

Talley and Wintour remained close friends until 2018, despite his departure.

Anna Wintour issued a statement via Vogue following the death of Andre Leon Talley on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022.

“He was magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny—mercurial, too,” Wintour said of her former friend in a tribute published Wednesday, January 19.

“There were complicated moments,” the Editor in Chief continued, “as there were in many decades-long relationships.”

“However…,” she revealed.

