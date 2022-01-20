André Leon Talley, who died at the age of 73, is remembered by Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, DVF, and others.

Following the news of André Leon Talley’s death, many of the icon’s peers, including Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, and Diane von Furstenberg, took to social media to express their condolences.

The fashion world is paying tribute to André Leon Talley’s enduring legacy.

On January 1, the visionary and former editor-at-large of Vogue magazine died.

His rep confirmed to E! News that he is still alive at the age of 73.

It is currently unknown what caused his death.

Talley made a lasting impression on the fashion world as a journalist, style icon, and editor over the course of his nearly 50-year career.

Talley began his career as a fashion news director for Vogue in the mid-1980s, later rising to become the magazine’s first African-American male creative director from 1988 to 1995, a position he would hold for the next three years until 2013.

“I’d like people to see something in me that’s special, unique, and grounded in education and southern America,” Talley once told Vogue of his own impact.

Following his death, many of Talley’s peers and friends, including Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, and Zac Posen, paid tribute to his special and unique nature, which had an impact on many people’s lives.

“Goodbye darling André…No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did…no one was more soulful and grand than you were,” DVF wrote in a tribute to Talley on Instagram, adding, “The world will be less joyful now.”

I’ve loved and laughed with you for 45 years….I’ll miss your shrieks and your unwavering friendship…I adore you.”

“I’m heartbroken,” Zac Posen confessed.

What a disappointment.

Thank you for your wise counsel and unwavering support over the years of friendship.

Andre’s confidence in my work meant a lot to me.

For over 20 years, he was my fashion angel, adored by generations at the ZP studio and my family.

ALT is a trailblazer and a legend.

A monarch.

I’m going to miss you a lot.

“I’m stunned,” Marc Jacobs says.

You have always supported me and been one of my closest friends.

Oh, my friend, our conversations, the memories we shared.

You were larger-than-life in terms of your passions.

André, I adore you and will miss you.

“Peace be with you.”

“Oh Andre! Heaven isn’t ready for you darling!!!!!! The entire afterlife isn’t ready for you!” Kerry Washington exclaims.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, DVF and More Pay Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg (@therealdvf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg (@therealdvf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs)