André Leon Talley, Whoopi Goldberg’s “Unforgettable” Friend

For decades, Whoopi Goldberg and André Leon Talley have been friends.

And, following the tragic death of the fashion icon, The View host paid tribute to his life and their friendship.

Talley was a fashion journalist who rose through the ranks of Vogue to become the magazine’s first Black creative director in 1988 and then served as editor-at-large until 2013.

He styled many American icons, including President Barack Obama and First Lady Melania Trump, and authored several books.

Talley died on the night of January 1, according to Vogue.

“The loss of André is felt by so many of us today,” wrote Anna Wintour, André’s longtime friend and editor-in-chief of Vogue.

“No one could get people more excited about the smallest of fashion details than he could.”

Goldberg is well-known for her distinct sense of fashion.

And it’s something she claims she’s become more at ease with as a result of her friendship with Talley.

“Andre made certain, over the course of our friendship…because you know, I used to get chastised for my fashion choices…because I was always drawn to interesting things…”

“But Andre said, ‘As long as you walk with your head up, you’re fine,'” Goldberg said at a Lifeminute-covered fashion event in 2017.

“And that’s always kind of gotten me through,” she says.

Talley, who was also present, commented on their long friendship when asked about Goldberg’s fashion choices.

He also stated that she is the only one who must be satisfied with her appearance.

Talley explained, “We have a long history together.”

“She’s always dressed appropriately for who she is, and she should be comfortable in her clothes.”

Goldberg posted a sweet message on Twitter after learning of Talley’s death.

“Just in time for the front row at Heaven’s Fashion Week, Mrs.

‘Andre Leon Talley, Diana Vreeland, Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, and now Andre Leon Talley,’ she wrote.

“In every way, you will be remembered…”

Goldberg, Anna Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar were among the panelists on The View who paid tribute to Talley and his contributions to fashion.

They discussed his career and his progressive stance on diversity and inclusion.

Goldberg remembered her good friend as a one-of-a-kind person.

“No one could compare to him,” Goldberg said.

“There was no one like Andre, and I’ve had some of the most incredible adventures with him.”

My house was where we stayed…

