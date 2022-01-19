André Leon Talley’s death was described by Anna Wintour as an “immense” loss.

André Leon Talley, Anna Wintour’s longtime friend and collaborator, is being remembered.

Talley, who was 73 years old at the time of his death, died on Tuesday.

He was a creative director at Vogue from 1983 to 2013.

“The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he came from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not to forget, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would distil into a

“Even his flurry of colorful faxes and emails were awaited with bated breath.”

“Yet it’s the loss of André as my colleague and friend that I think of now; it’s immeasurable,” the 72-year-old British fashion icon continued in a more personal statement.

He was magnificent, erudite, and wickedly funny, as well as mercurial.”

“Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments,” Wintour said, “but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss so much.”

Talley died of a heart attack, according to the fashion Bible’s website, though no rep or coroner’s office has confirmed this publicly.

The longtime friends and collaborators appeared in the fashion documentaries The September Issue and The First Monday in May, in addition to working together at Vogue.

“I’ve had a great life and I’ve met extraordinary people, and I just wanted to let people know that you can survive all formidable odds,” Talley said in an interview with ET in 2020 about his memoir.

