André Leon Talley’s net worth at the time of his death was unknown.

André Leon Talley’s death has shattered the fashion world and beyond.

With decades of experience as an editor, stylist, creative director, and visionary, Talley was nothing short of a fashion icon.

André Leon Talley was well-liked in the fashion, entertainment, and even political worlds.

When he served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, where he brought years of fashion experience to the table, he was widely known.

In recent years, Talley and his fashion expertise have been featured in documentaries such as The First Monday in May and The Gospel According to André, which looked at Talley’s impact on the fashion world as well as the cultural shockwaves his influence has caused.

In 2020, he published The Chiffon Trenches, an acclaimed memoir in which he told his life story and revealed some never-before-heard stories about fashion icons like Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld.

Talley’s death was announced via Instagram by his team.

The statement read, “With great sadness, we announce André Leon Talley’s passing on January 18, 2022 in New York.”

During Vogue’s rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible, Talley was the larger-than-life creative director.

Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, and Manolo Blahnik were all close confidants of his during his five decades as an international icon, and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing, and celebrating young designers.”

Talley died in White Plains, New York, just outside of New York City, at his home.

In 2021, the former Vogue editor-at-large lived in a home that was under investigation.

Talley moved into the house in 2004 after George Malkemus, the former president of Manolo Blahnik USA, and Anthony Yurgaitis, his business partner and husband, purchased the 11-room house for about (dollar)1 million with the understanding that Talley would live there and pay Malkemus and Yurgaitis rent.

Malkemus and Yurgaitis, on the other hand, filed for Talley’s eviction in November 2020.

However, Talley stated in an affidavit that he continued to pay rent on that home on a monthly basis after their agreed-upon lease expired in 2014.

“My house is more than just a place where I sleep and store my belongings; it is a part of my life in and of itself,” Talley said….

