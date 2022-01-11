Andrea Barber of Full House discusses Bob Saget’s ‘Perfect’ Speech at the ‘Fuller House’ Table Read

Andrea Barber of Full House talks about Bob Saget’s ‘Perfect’ Speech at the ‘Fuller House’ Table Read

Back down memory lane.

Andrea Barber posted touching footage of Bob Saget giving a speech at a Fuller Housetable read one day after his untimely death.

On Monday, January 10, the 45-year-old actress captioned the Instagram video, “Bob could never resist an opportunity to give a speech.”

“He had an uncanny ability to express the exact moment and feelings he was experiencing.

Bob is perfectly encapsulated in this speech, which he gave at our Season 5 first table read.

It’s bursting at the seams with laughter, love, and heart.”

“I wish he were here to say the perfect speech to heal our hearts with love and laughter,” the Los Angeles native concluded, adding that she misses her fellow Full Housealum “so much.”

Saget gushed about how “proud” he was to “be able to raise” Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, noting that he met them while starting his own family.

(With ex-wife Sherri Kramer, he has three children: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.)

“When the show first started, I only had one kid, and I didn’t like her,” the Dirty Daddy author joked.

“After that, Jodie stayed at the house for the night.”

Candace was ten years old at the time, and we looked forward to our scenes together because they were so authentic.”

Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) shared this.

