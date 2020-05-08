Andrew Cuomo calls on other governors to reopen states: “Breaches common sense” [Video]

<p class = “Canvas Atom Canvas Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, was on The late show with Stephen Colbert Thursday where he spoke about the recent move by many governors to reopen their states. He is concerned because the data suggest that reopening is a serious error as new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. “Data-reactid =” 35 “> The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, was at the start The late show with Stephen Colbert Thursday where he spoke about the recent move by many governors to reopen their states. He is concerned because the data suggest that reopening is a serious error as new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

“In many other states, the numbers are still increasing and they are opening again,” said Cuomo. “This not only violates C.D.C. Guidelines that violate common sense. “The C.D.C. has provided a number of guidelines to help states prepare for reopening.

Cuomo said New York will only rely on data to determine when and how it will reopen. However, he admitted that he can refer to the other governors. “The opening pressure is enormous,” said Cuomo. “People need a paycheck, they want to work again, they want to make sure they have a job. I get it.”

He warned governors of reopened states that short-term gains will not outweigh long-term losses. Cuomo said, “Opening two weeks later or three weeks later and then closing again because that infection rate is going through the roof again makes no sense.”

Cuomo suggested to the governors, “Calibrate the opening and only open it when you have these numbers under control.” He added, “I think it’s a mistake to respond to the emotions when you know the facts say otherwise.”

The late show with Stephen Colbert Weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Watch Governor Andrew Cuomo call "selfish" New Yorkers because they don't wear masks:

