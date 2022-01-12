Andrew Garfield Admits Lying About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Was Fun — ‘It Was Like This Massive Game of Werewolf,’ he Says.

Andrew Garfield is one of the most talked-about celebrities in 2021, and that’s unlikely to change in 2022, thanks to his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Golden Globes win.

Thankfully, the actor will not have to dodge questions about reprising his role as Spider-Man next year.

However, he claims that lying about his role in the film was not only exhausting, but also enjoyable.

Since the first rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home surfaced, both actors have spent a lot of time denying their involvement in the film.

This was a particularly common task for Garfield.

The actor received a lot of press for films like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick… Boom!, both of which are set to release in 2021.

And Spider-Man: No Way Home was almost always a topic of conversation.

Garfield, to his credit, was a master at lying about his cameo.

Even when Jimmy Fallon pressed him about leaked photos on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor insisted he wasn’t in the movie.

Of course, now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, everyone knows it was all a lie.

That means Garfield no longer has to be concerned about slipping up.

Andrew Garfield is finally talking about his comeback as Peter Parker now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been out for almost a month.

During an interview with TheWrap, the actor talked about how it felt to lie about his involvement in the film.

Garfield had a lot of fun with it, despite the fact that it was nerve-wracking at times.

“It was both stressful and strangely enjoyable,” Garfield said.

He also told TheWrap that he felt like he was playing a game while dealing with the situation:

“It was like a huge game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and guessing people, and it was a lot of fun.”

I kept telling myself, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like lying and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game.

I kept imagining myself solely as a fan of that character, which isn’t difficult to do.”

