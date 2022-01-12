Andrew Garfield and Others React to SAG Award Nominations in 2022

Andrew Garfield and Others React to SAG Award Nominations for 2022

The 2022 SAG Awards nominations have been announced, and stars like Andrew Garfield and Margaret Qualley are reacting to their nominations in film and television categories.

Allow the awards season to begin!

The nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens on Wednesday, January.

11, and now the biggest names in film and television are beginning to rejoice.

Will Smith is up for King Richard, Lady Gaga is up for House of Gucci, Jessica Chastain is up for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Andrew Garfield is up for Tick, Tick…

Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza, Jennifer Hudson for Respect, and Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog were among the nominees.

Margaret Qualley, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha and Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong for Succession are among the television nominees.

Shows like Squid Game, Yellowstone, Only Murders in the Building, and Ted Lasso, as well as films like Don’t Look Up and Belfast, have been nominated for ensemble performances.

The fact that the SAG Awards have historically been a good predictor of Oscar nominations adds to the excitement.

Since the Guild’s inception in 1995, only three actors have gone on to win an Academy Award without receiving a SAG nomination.

See how celebrities are reacting to their nominations in the video below.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be televised live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

27th at 8:00 p.m.

5 p.m. ET

PT (Portugal Tourism)

In a statement, the actor said, “This honor and recognition from my peers and friends in the Screen Actors Guild means more than I can express.”

“Anyone with a SAG card feels and knows Jonathan Larson’s story in tick, tick…BOOM! because it is their story: it’s the story of an artist yearning to express themselves, a yearning to sing as much of their song as they can while they are still alive and breathing.”

It’s a story about a desire to share our gifts with the world, and about following the thread of our destiny despite failure and rejection.”

“I’m grateful to the SAG voters for…,” Garfield continued.

