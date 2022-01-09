Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Sneaked into a Theater to See “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire insisted for a long time that they would not be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but there was no denying it on opening night.

The pair, like the fans, couldn’t contain their excitement, so they teamed up once more to sneak into a theater to see the movie.

On Thursday, January 6, the Tick, Tick… Boom! star, 38, told Entertainment Tonight, “I still can’t believe it happened.”

“On opening night, I snuck into a theater and sat in my baseball cap and mask, just watching.”

In fact, Tobey and I snuck into a theater together without anyone noticing.

It was just such a lovely thing to share together.”

“And to find a brotherhood with Tobey and Tom [Holland] as well, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience,” he continued.

“The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland, and I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother,” Garfield gushed.

Fans were ecstatic about Maguire’s and Garfield’s roles in No Way Home, which will be released in December 2021, but the actors didn’t want their retaliation to detract from Holland’s, 25, performance.

“The theme of mentorship and how these two people across the universe were the only ones who could truly understand what this young man was going through, and that was really important to us as well — that it was really about Tom and Tom’s character, Tom’s Peter, Tom’s journey as the center of that,” the Eyes of Tammy Faye actress explained.

“And we were just there to lend a hand and have a good time.”

In 2002’s Spider-Man, 2004’s Spider-Man 2, and 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Maguire was the first to play Peter Parker.

The role was then taken over by Garfield in a new series, which spawned 2012’s.

