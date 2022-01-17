Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Snuck Into a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Screening — ‘It Was a Beautiful Thing to Share Together,’ they Say.

Sadly for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Marvel and Sony kept their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret from the rest of the world.

They tried to do so, at least.

As a result, the two actors were unable to attend the premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film with the rest of the cast.

Garfield and Maguire went out on their own to see the Spider-Man movie to make up for their absence.

Following Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Doctor Strange’s botched spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, villains and heroes from other Spider-Man films began to cross over to the MCU, effectively breaking the multiverse.

The Peter Parkers played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were among these Spider-Man characters.

The three Peter Parkers banded together to aid Spider-Man’s foes, including the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus.

Rather than sending them back to their respective universes to die, they decided to redeem them.

Peter 1, Peter 2, and Peter 3 all succeeded in the end.

Only three actors have played Peter Parker on the big screen: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Working together in Spider-Man: No Way Home was a memorable experience for them.

Andrew Garfield finally opened up about starring alongside fellow Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The actor even recalled donning a disguise to see the film with Maguire in theaters.

Garfield stated, “I still can’t believe it happened.”

“On opening night, I snuck into a theater and sat in my baseball cap and mask, just watching.”

I was with Tobey as well.

Tobey and I snuck into a theater and no one noticed.

It was simply a wonderful experience to share.”

“And to find a brotherhood with Tobey, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience,” the actor continued.

Maybe one day, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire will all be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in the same theater.

On the opening night of (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – as well as director Jon Watts – were in attendance!

Many fans are eager to see Andrew Garfield reprise his role as Peter Parker after seeing him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And, according to Entertainment Tonight, the actor would be open to the…

