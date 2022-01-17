Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, stars of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ had very different Peter Parker perspectives — one was ‘Trapped in Darkness,’ while the other was ‘Trapped in Light.’

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have all played Spider-Man, but their stories are vastly different.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, set out to find out what happens when you combine those three experiences.

They discussed the epic moments in the film between the three Spider-Men and how their perspectives as Peter Parker differed in a recent interview.

[Warning: This story contains some Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers.]

The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 and Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy told different versions of Spider-Man’s origin story.

Both films depicted Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben’s death and how his death inspired Spider-Man to become a vigilante.

Garfield’s Spider-Man lost his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), while Maguire’s Spider-Man lost his best friend, Harry Osborn (James Franco).

Both deaths occurred during battles with Spider-Man foes, making the web-slinging heroes responsible.

Both Peter Parker characters were shown to be grieving, but their long-term fates were unknown.

Finally, fans got to see where that grief took them in No Way Home, as they assisted Holland’s Peter in dealing with the loss of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

McKenna and Sommers faced a challenge when writing Garfield and Maguire for Spider-Man: No Way Home: deciding where the characters’ emotional motivations would come from.

The writers wanted the two Spider-Men to have “different perspectives” that would each help Holland’s character, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We wanted to make sure that, first and foremost, they serve the story of our Peter Parker, but that they also feel like they’ve learned something when they return home.”

Sommers stated, “That this has had an impact on their journey.”

“So we had to get our heads together and figure out where we think these guys are in their lives right now.”

The writers decided that Peter would have “given in” to his anger after losing Gwen, based on how Garfield’s Peter grieved.

Meanwhile, after his own difficult journey with loss, Maguire’s Peter would have returned to a place of “Zen calm.”

“One Peter was still trapped in the gloom, and one had made it out, but…

