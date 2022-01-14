Andrew Garfield Calls Playing Peter Parker Again in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘Incredibly Spiritual’

When Andrew Garfield returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans all over the world were ecstatic.

While his original films were not well received by critics or fans, the actor’s portrayal of Spider-Man was praised by many.

Garfield can finally talk about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film now that the secret is out.

Due to the MCU’s Peter Parker interfering with Doctor Strange’s spell to make everyone forget Peter is Spider-Man, the multiverse ripped open in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Instead, everyone who knew Spider-Man’s identity began to migrate to the MCU. This included the return of many well-known villains from previous Spider-Man films, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers made an unexpected appearance on Earth-616.

Instead of sending the villains back to their respective worlds to die, the three Peters worked together to reform them.

They return to their respective universes at the conclusion of the film.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s performances in Spider-Man: No Way Home were all memorable.

And all three actors are eager to talk about the film with the rest of the world.

Andrew Garfield discussed his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Variety during an interview.

To begin the discussion, the actor explained why he agreed to appear in the film.

“I never expected to have another conversation about possibly playing Peter Parker,” Garfield said.

“I was overjoyed just to be a fan again.”

But I got a call with this idea from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, and Jon Watts.

It was obvious right away.

It sounded like a lot of fun, and it sounded like a lot of spirituality — trippy and thematically interesting.

On a basic level, seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough for me as a Spider-Man fan.”

“The pitch was incredibly enticing,” he continued.

We talked a lot about mentorship. They said, ‘You played this character in your own way, and what would you want to explore if you had the chance? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how would you respond?’

We talked a lot about brotherhood and what it’s like to be the older, younger, or middle brother.”

“There’s something else…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.