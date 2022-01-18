Andrew Garfield claims he lied to ex-girlfriend Emma Stone about the upcoming “Spider-Man” film.

With great power comes great responsibility, and Andrew Garfield took it very seriously.

The 38-year-old actor reprised his role as Peter Parker in the new Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, a cameo that was both foreshadowed by the multiverse teasers in the trailer but kept under wraps until the film’s December release.

There will be a 17th release.

When asked if he’d be in the film during interviews, Garfield repeatedly lied, and it turns out he also lied to his ex-girlfriend and former Spider-Man co-star, Emma Stone.

In 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Stone, 33, portrayed Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield.

Garfield admitted to lying to Stone when she asked if he was returning to the web-slinging franchise in a new interview for Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“Emma kept texting me, asking if I was in this new Spider-Man film, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” he laughed.

“She said, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I said, ‘I honestly don’t know what you’re…’ I kept the cone [of silence]even with her, it was hilarious.”

When both Garfield and his Spider-Man predecessor, Tobey Maguire, teamed up with the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in the new film, the truth was revealed.

“And then she saw it and said, ‘You’re a jerk,'” Garfield laughs.

This nearly blew my mind!! Guess who else Andrew Garfield lied to about being in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME? Emma Stone!

Here’s where you can listen to our 45-minute spoiler chat for free: https:t.cop2L1jwCnVS

Alternatively, you can watch all of our episodes on our Patreon page at https:t.coe84WokCDhq pic.twitter.comdtH2N2uXfG

Garfield and Stone divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage, but their relationship has remained amicable.

“Never say never,” Garfield told ET about the possibility of reprising his role as Spider-Man.

“It’s a character that will always be so meaningful and beautiful to me, and it comes back to service,” he told ET. “I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Andrew Garfield Says He Lied to Ex Emma Stone About the ‘Spider-Man’ Movie