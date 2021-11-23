Andrew Garfield Claims He Won’t Be in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Andrew Garfield Claims He Won’t Appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Fans claim to have video proof of the actor’s appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The rumors of an upcoming appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he struggles to reclaim his identity as Spider-Man, have plagued the Boom! actor.

When Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is involved, multiple universes collide, causing a major issue for Peter.

Fans have been wondering if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who both played Spidey in previous iterations of the film, will reprise their roles in the third installment, despite their denials.

When the latest trailer was released in November, the speculation exploded.

Garfield appeared in the teaser as Spider-Man, according to fans.

“Andrew Garfield deserves three Oscar nominations this year, for Tick, Tick,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and pretending he isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home,” he says.

However, in a recent interview with GQ, Garfield addressed the rumors head on, simply saying, “I am not [in No Way Home].”

The British actor is aware of the excitement surrounding the upcoming film, but he claims that “a lot has changed” since he first played the superhero in 2012.

While Garfield has stated categorically that he will not be appearing in the film, others have been more open about their roles.

Jamie Foxx teased his return as Electro on Instagram with a photo of lightning and the hashtag “(hashtag)chasingspiders.” Doc Ock Alfred Molina has publicly discussed his role, while Jamie Foxx teased his return as Electro with a photo of lightning and the hashtag “(hashtag)chasingspiders.”

Additionally, the villainous characters of Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans were included in the trailer, and Holland and the producers have discussed the inclusion of past villains, so there are no red herrings here.

Despite the fact that Garfield has stated that he will not be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man film, fans can see him in Tick, Tick…

Netflix has it now.

