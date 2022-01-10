Andrew Garfield Fangirled Over Doing the “Pointing Thing” With Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Andrew Garfield Fangirled Over Doing the “Pointing Thing” With Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Andrew Garfield Fangirled Over Doing the “

Andrew Garfield Fangirled Over Doing the ‘Pointing Thing’ With Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Andrew Garfield Fangirled Over Doing the ‘Pointing Thing’ With Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Andrew Garfield is finally opening up about his experience on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home after months of denial.

Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, according to the actor, were a blast to work with.

The three actors were also given the opportunity to recreate a popular Spider-Man meme.

Unfortunately, many fans were aware of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home before the film’s release.

In the months leading up to the film’s premiere, there were numerous rumors and leaks about their involvement on the internet.

Even so, when Garfield and Maguire, dressed as their respective Peter Parkers, showed up at Ned’s grandmother’s house, fans were taken aback.

When the audience saw all three Spider-Man actors fighting alongside one another, they erupted in applause and clapping.

The sight of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire onscreen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home will undoubtedly go down in cinematic history as one of the most iconic scenes.

And now they can all discuss what it was like to collaborate with one another.

In this clip from (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome, which is now playing exclusively in theaters, take a trip to the Mirror Dimension! pic.twitter.comblDizxnZ7R

Andrew Garfield gushed about playing Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home in an interview with Variety.

He even revealed that they recreated the Spider-Man meme, which shows three different Spider-Mans pointing at each other.

“It was hilarious the first time we were all in the suit together because it was like three ordinary dudes who were just actors hanging out,” the actor shared.

“But then you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god, we’re all dressed up in suits and pointing at each other!'”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, their characters point at each other on a couple of occasions.

As a result, it’s clear that the director wanted to include that Easter egg for the fans.

“There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package,” Garfield continued.

We discussed what worked best for each of us.

Tom was envious of my suit’s small zippers, which I can easily get my hands out of.

Because he couldn’t use his hands to operate his phone, he had to rely on his nose.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.