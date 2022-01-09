Andrew Garfield gushes about the return of ‘Spider-Man’ and more in a new interview: ‘Very Excited to Be a Fan Again,’ he says.

Andrew Garfield is spilling all the details about putting the spandex suit back on and the most “beautiful” moments from set after keeping his Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo a secret long before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters in December 2021.

“I never expected to be approached again about playing Peter Parker.”

In an interview published on Thursday, January 6, Garfield — who first played the web-slinging superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel — said, “I felt very excited to just be a fan again.”

“However, [producers]Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, as well as [director]Jon Watts, called me with this idea.

It was obvious from the start.

It sounded like a lot of fun, and it sounded like a lot of spirituality — trippy and thematically interesting.

On a basic level, just seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough for me as a Spider-Man fan.”

Following Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) big reveal about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his secret identity at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 25-year-old Cherry star enlisted some marvel-ous assistance to save the world from multiversal villains while keeping his secret safe.

“The pitch was incredibly enticing.

‘You played this character in your own way, and what would you want to explore if you had the chance? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?’ the Tony Award winner, 38, told the outlet.

“We spent a lot of time talking about mentorship.”

We talked a lot about brotherhood and what it’s like to be an older, younger, or middle brother.”

“That’s a big spiritual journey you’re on, man,” Garfield continued at the time.

Then we just went out and had as much fun as we could.”

While both Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned to their spidey roots in No Way Home, the Tick, Tick…Boom! star had previously remained mum about his role in the MCU, even vehemently denying it.

