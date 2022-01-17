Andrew Garfield Lie to Emma Stone About Starring in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield channeled his inner Spider-Man and lied to Emma Stone to keep his secret identity hidden.

In several interviews leading up to his Spider-Man team-up with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, Garfield dodged questions.

However, it was revealed that Andrew Garfield lied about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home to Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man films.

After Marvel leaked the return of classic villains like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, fans were eager to see if Garfield and Maguire would join Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Even Emma Stone wanted to know if Andrew Garfield would join the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home and “kept texting” him.

After working together as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies, the two met and even dated.

Andrew Garfield reveals to Emma Stone that he kept denying he was in (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.comrn3vdqs0nx

“Emma kept texting me, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” Garfield explained on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.

‘Shut up, just tell me,’ she said.

Garfield, however, remained tight-lipped, much like he did when denying his inclusion to Jimmy Fallon.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Garfield told Stone.

“Even with her, I kept going.

It was a hoot.”

Everything in the Marvel Multiverse was turned upside down in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans are even debating which film should be regarded as the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It even shook up the actors in Garfield and Stone’s case.

Garfield, on the other hand, could only keep the Spider-Man secret for so long.

Emma Stone eventually went to see Doctor Strange, in which Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man broke the Multiverse, in the latest Marvel film.

This completely blew my mind!! Guess who else Andrew Garfield lied to about being in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME? Emma Stone!

Here’s where you can listen to our 45-minute spoiler chat for free: https:t.cop2L1jwCnVS

Alternatively, you can watch all of our episodes on our Patreon page at https:t.coe84WokCDhq pic.twitter.comdtH2N2uXfG.

Garfield shook his head when the interviewer asked if he ever told Emma about his role before the film’s release.

“No, and then she noticed it,” he explained.

“She was like,…,” she said.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Andrew Garfield reveals he kept denying to Emma Stone that he was in #SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.com/rn3vdqs0nx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 17, 2022

This made my brain explode!! Guess who else Andrew Garfield lied to about being in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME? Emma Stone! Listen for free to our 45 minute spoiler chat here: https://t.co/p2L1jwCnVS Or try our patreon out at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq to watch all our episodes pic.twitter.com/dtH2N2uXfG — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 17, 2022